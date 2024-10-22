Advertisement

The head of Enterprise Risk Management and Product Development at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Mortgage Bank Limited, Stanley Oparaocha has advised Nigerians to key into the National Housing Fund (NHF) to become homeowners. He said Nigerians can access the fund which has hit N21 trillion.

The mortgage banker noted that keying into the housing scheme would reduce the country’s housing deficit, which he said was around 28 million.

Oparaocha spoke at a seminar, tagged: Acquiring Your Home Through the National Housing Fund (NHF) and Through A Well-Structured Payment, organised by Ensica Real Homes at the weekend in Abuja.

Also the Business Development Manager at FHA Mortgage Bank, Geoffrey Obi said at the seminar that Nigerians from 18 years and above with verifiable income could access the fund. According to him, civil servants can get a loan up to N50 million spread over a repayment period of 30 years with a six per cent interest rate.

Obi said: “Once you start contributing to the National Housing Fund, you can access the fund. Nigerians who are 18 years and above can access up to N50 million from the fund. They are expected to remit 2.5 per cent of their income to the NHF.

The managing director and chief executive officer of Ensica Real Homes who are the organisers of the event; Ethel Idahosa, explained that the company builds affordable homes for Nigerians according to their affordability. She said the company was building over 700 homes for civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We ensure our clients purchase our homes with ease by working them through all available channels through the mortgage banks and a well-structured, flexible payment plan to ensure they get settled in their dream homes within the shortest time. We have considerable experience in undertaking real estate developments across Nigeria. We have strategic alliances with key industry leaders, like the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FHA Mortgage Bank, and commercial banks in Nigeria.

We have demonstrated capacity and consistency over the years in delivering on our customers’ expectations. Ensica Real Homes has been operating for over 14 years. We started our operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, building homes for Nigerians and providing infrastructure for government and non-governmental institutions” she said.

The managing director stated that the company’s major project started a year ago in partnership with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Staff Cooperative Society in a joint venture agreement to build 316 different house types in a 100,000sqm land situated in the new wonder of Abuja, the Aviation City located just behind the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. According to her, construction work is currently ongoing with over 100 houses in various stages of completion.

She explained that the estate when completed will have basic facilities and modern infrastructures. We have 2,3,4 Bedroom terrace duplexes, 4-bedroom semi detached duplexes, 4 and 5 bedroom fully detached duplexes.

“Our other project is also a joint venture agreement with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and safety Agency NIMASA in partnership with the federal mortgage bank of Nigeria to build 399 units of various house types which include 2-bedroom apartments, 3-bedroom terrace duplexes 4-bedroom semi detached duplexes and 4-bedroom fully detached duplexes, this estate is also sitting on a 100,000 sqm land located at the Mamusa West District along the new Apo Galadimawa Express linking Apo Jabi Airport Road and Kuje, the estate has a shopping mall a school, a sport complex with gym house facilities, swimming pool, playground, green areas 24 hrs light powered by solar as the company is already in talks with an Austrian company based in Vienna Merl solar Technologies to provide solar lights for the Estate.

“Both Estates are not just for staff of NIMET and NIMASA but are available to other prospective homeowners that reside and work in the FCT who wish to get a home in any of the estates.

“Here in Ensica we are fully committed to ensuring that Nigerians can own their homes and this passion in us to build affordable and beautiful homes for all, motivated us to put together this seminar to ensure that all contributors to the national housing fund can access mortgages and for those that are retired or in the private sector we have put together a package so you can get your homes,” she added.

She acknowledged the support of various stakeholders that have supported the project most especially the FHA Mortgage Bank and FHA amongst others.