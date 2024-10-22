Advertisement

Women under the auspices of Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) are set to dialogue on the ‘Future of Insurance: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities,’ on the African continent.

The upcoming inaugural conference will bring together leading minds from across the continent, including policymakers, industry experts, and trailblazers, to chart a new course for African insurance.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the president, AIWA, Margaret Nkechi Moore, said, the group was born out of a profound desire to create a platform that amplifies the voices of women across the insurance industry.

This gathering, which will take place from November 2nd to 6th, 2024 in Victoria Island(VI), Lagos, she said, will delve into crucial issues such as the role of innovation and technology, Cyber and Credit risk protection, the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and gender diversity.

To her, “this conference is not just about celebrating women in insurance; it is about shaping the future of insurance in Africa. The discussions, insights, and partnerships formed at this event will help define the strategies for making insurance more accessible, innovative, and inclusive across the continent.”

Stating that together, they will pave the way for a more inclusive and progressive insurance sector, ensuring that women’s contribution and leadership are fully recognised. She urged all other women in the insurance profession who are yet to offer support for the conference to do so, for a better future for the industry.

AIWA, she noted, is committed to promoting gender diversity, equal representation, and equal opportunities for women in the industry, adding that the group is open to all professional Insurance Ladies Associations and insurance ladies in countries with no association in Africa.

“As an association, AIWA is committed to driving positive change, fostering leadership, and promoting inclusive growth at a time when gender equality is a topical issue following the Millenium Development Goals (MDGs). Today, we celebrate the realisation of that vision,” she pointed out.

She noted that the event, henceforth, will be held once in two years in the country of the AIWA president.

Earlier, the chairperson, Local Organising Committee(LOC), Mr. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said, the delegates will come from 11 African countries, noting that the women professionals, with time, will continue to gain more ground on the continent.

Nwachukwu, who is the managing director/CEO of Rex Insurance Company Limited, noted that the group wants to ensure that women in the insurance profession on the African continent have a voice and contribute to the overall growth and development of the industry.

“The group provides a platform for women to excel in their chosen life endeavour, especially in the insurance industry mainly dominated by men. At the conference, topical issues that affect the industry will be discussed.

“The speakers are diverse , hence, will have a holistic view of the theme, therefore, we are expecting a successful event. The association has members in 11 counties who will grace the event and we have invited regulators of these members’ countries to join the conference,” she pointed out.