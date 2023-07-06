UTME Manipulation: Okebukola Charges Institutions To Adopt JAMB Model

A former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola has averred that the Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma episode should be a warning to potential Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination cheats, that the Board is several jumps ahead of them.

Prof Okebukola who described the incident as unfortunate, urged educational institutions to adopt the Oloyede model and techniques of stamping out examination malpractice in the school and public examinations in the country.

He said many people are unaware of the thoroughness of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede in promoting the integrity of JAMB-conducted examinations.

Mmesoma, had claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME, and was celebrated as the highest scorer of the examination. The accusation by JAMB that the result was fake and manipulated by the candidate from her original score of 249 triggered reactions from the public.

However, after being presented with incontrovertible evidence, the 19-year-old candidate from Anambra state, admitted that her score according to a text message she received from the Board was 249.

While reacting to the development on Thursday in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Okebukola who is the immediate Chairman Governing Board of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN said this was a confirmation that “Prof. Oloyede and his able team at JAMB “are jumps ahead of such unscrupulous persons”.