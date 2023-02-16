Nine persons were killed on Valentine’s day at Ikata community of Upata Kingdom in Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State, following a clash between two rival cult groups.

A source in the community said the deaths occurred when two factions of suspected Greenland Cult groups loyal to ‘VIP’ and ‘Ebuka’ exchanged gunfire in the community for over thirty minutes.

The source said the clash may not be unconnected with a lingering leadership tussle within the factionalized cult group in the community.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Rivers State Police command have arrested two persons in connection with the shoot out that led to the killing of nine people in Ikata community.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the development, said the commissioner of police, Effiong Okon has deployed tactical teams to affected community.

Iringe-Koko stated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Police division and the Joint Task Force visited the area for on-the-spot assessment of crime scene and the security personnel destroyed the camp of the cultists.

She said investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting fleeing members of the gang.