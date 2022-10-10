The management of Value Jet Airline has commenced maiden commercial local flight operations.

The inaugural flights took off on Monday 10, October 2022 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 2, Ikeja, to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba and Jos.

The routes will continue daily with plans to introduce more routes and frequency when its fourth and fifth aircraft arrive.

The airline made the disclosures during its launch party in Lagos, where its management emphasised that it will be a hybrid carrier offering both low-cost and legacy options for everyone to fly.

Chairman of ValueJet, Mr. Kunle Soname, is also the founder of Bet9ja.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inaugural reception, he remarked that the airline was no stranger to the industry and would base its services on the need for the right pricing.

He also used the opportunity to thank the passengers for being part of history with the inaugural flight CRJ 900 90-seater recording above 97% patronage.

“ValueJet is hardly a stranger in the industry and all operational insights from previous partnerships have been applied in building our business plan and propositions. We have identified a niche in the sector, the need for fair pricing amidst the rising cost of commercial aviation to the average customer compounded by tough economic realities for air operators,” he said.

He disclosed that in it fleet is a CRJ 900 with plan to expand number of planes in the fleet.

“Our fleet of modern and efficient CRJ 900 aircraft is ready, we can boast of a resolute professional workforce which is among the best in the industry to deliver end-to-end customer experience backed by modern technology.

“With a long-term vision and growth mindset, we have set our sights in the coming years to expand beyond the Nigerian airspace. We are in a privileged position despite existing economic headwinds. We are building a cost-conscious business with an understanding of the sector and how Nigeria is poised to play a key role in developing Africa’s aviation by joining the rest of the global players in regional and international markets,” Soname added.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of ValueJet, Captain Omololu Majekodunmi, addressed well-wishers during the launch party and told them about the airline.

‘”ValueJet was founded with a mission to make air travel affordable to everyone, and a vision to build a global airline, connecting people with places while using modern air travel. Value Jet Airline is here to add value to Nigerians flying populace.

“Offering end-to-end customer experience backed by up-to-date technology, the airline is made up of dedicated and passionate people who are committed to providing the best-in-class service to its customers,” Majekodunmi.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Commercial Officer, Trevor Henry, who spoke on the airline’s initial route network, said ValueJet would start operating from October 10, 2022 with Lagos- Abuja-Lagos twice daily; Lagos-Port Harcourt-Lagos- Asaba and Lagos-Jos-Lagos.

He announced future expansion plans for Lagos-Abuja- Kano, Lagos- Abuja- Yola and Lagos-Benin- Lagos routes.

After the reception and cutting of the ribbon to announce the commencement of full operations, travelers aboard the aircraft to their various destinations got the best services from a courteous air hostess, food pack which had lots of things to bite bigger than what’s obtainable from others while the passengers also received their first flight certificate.

Recently, the airline announced that it has taken delivery of three CRJ900 jets, 5N-BXS, 5N-BXT and 5N-BXR, concluded all required demo flights and have now received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), authorizing the airline to carry out specified commercial air transport operations, hence the inaugural flight this Monday morning at local wing of MM2 Airport in Lagos.