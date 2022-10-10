Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of 49 more Special Assistants and two Board members for State-owned establishments.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval for the appointment of new aides and board members, said the appointments take immediate effect.

According to him, the new appointees were drawn from 11 local government areas of the State namely; Akko, Balanga, Billiri, Dukku, Funakaye, Gombe, Kaltungo, Kwami, Nafada, Shongom and Yamaltu-Deba.

He listed the new special assistants as; Auwalu Adamu, Ibrahim J. Salisu, Konon Adamu Guri, David Saul Toudo, Philomena JM Jabuwa, Ibrahim Ishaya, Lamela Padah, Kabiru Mohammed, Eman Joel Elisha and Ankama Barnabas Sa’id Haruna, Abdulrahim Kawu Peto, Abdullahi Turaki, Musa K. Bello (Kala), Mohammed Aliyu Lamido, Garba Isa, Muhammed Ibrahim Bage, Muhammed Abdullahi Rice, Babangida Abubakar, Mohammed Jabiru Sale Kilawa, Adamu Inuwa Ibrahim, Musa Abdulsalam, Dalhatu Mohammed Boderi, Auwal Yusuf Saifullah, Abdulwahab Sabo, Bawa Na’aman Yakubu, and Zubairu Sabastine Aliyu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others include Isiyaka A. Shuaibu, Barr. AY Galadima, Salome Ali Dunan, Sa’ad Abdulmumin, Mohammed Inuwa Yakubu, Sale Adamu Gadam, Isa Abubakar Dahiru, Abubakar Usman Bappah, Caleb Methusela Manzo, Ilu Ishaku, Jesse Dereba Maipandi, Buba Amos Shawara, Jepthah Amos Tajem, Kandilah Nuhu, Habu Ali Abare, Yusuf Abdullahi Waziri, Mohammed Ahmed (Seyoji Kunji), Ibrahim Sani Adamu, Sunusi S. Musa, Abdulmutalib Muh’d Hassan, Muhammad Abubakar, and Abdulmumin Umar.

While Babangida Adamu and Mohammed A. Musa were appointed as board members for the State College of Nursing and Water Board, respectively.