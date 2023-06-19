Varsity Education: Visually Impaired Students Seek Support

At least 25 Bethesda Home for the Blind students who are visually impaired are looking for financial assistance to attend institutions where they have already been admitted to pursue a variety of professions.

A visually impaired youth, Mustapha Yusuf, made the appeal, on behalf of the students, When The June Club contributed food and supplies to Bethesda Home for the Blind over the weekend.

In spite of their impairment, Yusuf claimed that the school has enabled many visually impaired young people lead fulfilling lives. He added, “I am an essence of that in that, I came to Bethesda Home for the Blind at a very young age, and this institution took me through elementary school. I was also assigned to Queens College by the administration of the institution. They funded my WAEC and Jamb exams before looking for donors to support me through my university education. I recently received my Philosophy degree from the University of Lagos.”

Yusuf was the few lucky ones who got a scholarship to study at the University, as there are currently 25 students who are seeking for financial assistance. “The school has currently trained 25 students, through primary and secondary school. They have written their WAEC and passed their Jamb and even gained admission at various institutions in Nigeria. However, they are yet to get sponsor. I am appealing to well-meaning Nigerians and philanthropists to assist these students, to enable them live up to their dreams,” Yusuf appealed.

He however applauded The June Club for their donations, adding that the donations of food stuff and provisions would go a long way in assisting the school. Yusuf however appealed to other organizations to follow suit.

A life coach and a member of The June Club, Bolawa Beracha, while presenting the donations on behalf of The June Club, revealed that the Club is comprised of individuals who were born in the month of June. “We came together and raised money for humankind. We decided to support Bethesda School for the Blind this year,” she claimed.