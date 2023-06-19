Police Kill 5 Bandits, Arrest 1 In Katsina

Katsina State police command said it has succeeded in its recent operation by dislodging terrorists in their camps at Jibia and Batsari local government area of the state, killing five suspects and arresting one during the attack

This was revealed in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Sadiq Abubakar Aliyu yesterday stating that the command in its determination in the ongoing fight against all forms of crime and criminality under the state commissioner of Police, CP. Aliyu Abubakar Musa, in collaboration with hunters and members of the vigilantes, carried out the raid operation in the two local government areas, based on an intelligence-gathering report.

He said, “The operation which was led by the Command’s OC anti-kidnapping unit and OC SIB succeeded in raiding and dislodging several suspected notorious bandits’ camps at Marake, Garin Yara, and Garin Labo villages, all of Batsari LGA, and the camp of one Audu Lankai, ‘m’, a suspected notorious armed bandit leader terrorizing Jibia LGA and its environs.

“In the course of the operation, one Abubakar Idris, ‘m’, age 18 years old, a suspected notorious bandit, was arrested, and 5 others were neutralized. 38 cows, 40 sheep and 65 goats were also recovered.