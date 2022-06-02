Five persons have been crushed to death on Tuesday night at Akaajime community in Gboko Local Government area of Benue State when a Sharon bus lost control and ran into a food vendor.

When contacted the police public relations officer, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, however, said only two persons lost their lives in the accident.

In a telephone chat, an eyewitness, who identified himself as Ityover, said the vehicle was coming from Gboko main town to Mkar and at Akaajime community had brake failure and ran into a roadside food vendor, killing her and her customers on the spot.

According to him, “11 persons also sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital where they are receiving treatment.”

A similar accident happened in the popular tomatoes and pepper market called Tse-kucha also in a suburb of Gboko when a trailer conveying cement lost control and crushed over 50 buyers and sellers.

Some of the traders, who spoke to our correspondent in a telephone conversation, said they were aware of the risks involved in doing business by the roadside but could not stop because of the patronage they enjoyed.

Residents of the area including Terver Atsu, Terwuese Kuhwa, and Victor Vajime who regretted the sad incident, called on the government to immediately intervene in the issue of roadside markets especially those days that sell at night by relocating them to some meters away from the road.

They also appealed to the government at all levels to as well erect speed breakers on the narrow roads to avert further occurrence.