In line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has once again reiterated the enforcement of the mandatory Vehicle Third Party Insurance which will commence on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The initiative aimed to reinforce road safety measures and ensure that all vehicle owners comply with the stipulated insurance requirements to protect themselves and others on the road.

According to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, said the NPF cautioned vehicle owners and operators against non-compliance with the essential regulation, adding that, “Failure to possess valid Third Party Insurance will result in strict enforcement actions, including fines or penalties or both, as mandated by relevant extant laws.”

“Effective February 1st, all vehicle owners nationwide are required to possess valid Third Party Insurance as they move about, and those without the Insurance, are advised to be insured quickly to avoid any sort of embarrassment.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has directed all State Commissioners of Police to ensure due enforcement, as Police officers will be empowered to conduct checks and enforce penalties for non-compliance in line with relevant extant laws.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to enhancing road safety and protecting the lives of all citizens through the enforcement of traffic laws and regulations. Cooperation from members of the public in this crucial endeavour is much appreciated,” the Police spokesman further stated.