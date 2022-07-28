Veritas University, Bwari, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced the end of its 2021/2022 academic session amid security threats in the capital city.

The university stated that its examination for first-year students has been postponed due to the directive by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory for schools to be shut down due to the security challenges in the capital city.

A statement released by the media and public relations officer of the school, Evelyn Obekpa, yesterday, urged candidates seeking admission into the institution for the 2022/2023 academic session to visit the university or the university’s website.

“The Management of Veritas University wishes to notify the general public that the University has successfully completed the 2021/2022 academic session.

“However, due to the current security tension and the directives of the Minister of the FCT for the closure of schools in Abuja, examinations for our 100-level students shall be conducted at a date to be announced later.

“Candidates seeking admission into Veritas University for the 2022/2023 academic session are encouraged to visit the University or the university’s website.”