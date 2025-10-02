Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has declared an all-out war on corruption at the grassroots level, warning that no government policy will succeed unless councillors take the lead in enforcing honesty and due process in local governance.

Advertisement

Governor Radda stated this at the launch of the 2025 Sensitisation Campaign on Anti-Corruption, Due Process, and Effective Monitoring of Public Policies, where councillors gathered in Katsina.

“Corruption has long stood as one of the greatest obstacles to our progress. It drains resources, erodes public trust, and reduces the quality of service delivery. With councillors as true watchdogs, corruption will find no place in our communities,” Radda said.

Advertisement

The Governor described councillors as the first line of defense against corruption, stressing that they must ensure that community projects were executed in line with due process, resources well managed, and public trust protected.

Radda urged the councillors to see the sensitisation campaign not as a mere event, but as a career-defining responsibility that aligns with his administration’s “Building a Future Strategic Policy Plan.”

He highlighted the role of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), which he said has been empowered as an independent watchdog to investigate corruption, sensitise the public, and collaborate with stakeholders.

He praised the Commission’s commitment and acknowledged the support of partners such as the Community Development Programmes (CDP) and the Business and Development Management Board which he noted to have strengthened accountability and transparency in governance.

The Governor further emphasised on integrity as the strongest weapon against corruption, noting that every act of honesty strengthens the state while misuse of office undermines public trust.

“Together, through the synergy of our administration’s policies and the work of the Anti-Corruption Commission, we will secure a future of accountability, fairness, and shared prosperity for our people,” Radda said.