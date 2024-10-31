Centenarian popular Yoruba actor, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known by his stage name Charles Olumo ‘Agbako’, is dead. He was 101 years old.

President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, announced the passing of the veteran actor on Instagram on Thursday.

He wrote, “#tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO. Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024.”

Also, another veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, confirmed the demise of Agbako, writing: “Good night ooo, Baba Charles. a.k.a Agbako, 101 years, ba wasa ba. R I P.”