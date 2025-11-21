VFD Group has announced the timely redemption of its N12.83 billion Series 5 Commercial Paper (CP), issued under its N20 billion Commercial Paper Programme.

Advertisement

The redemption was executed on its maturity date of 14 November 2025, demonstrating the Group’s unwavering commitment to market discipline. More importantly, the prompt redemption of the commercial paper reinforces the Group’s strong liquidity and efficient management of its balance sheet.

VFD Group stated that “the successful settlement, completed amidst ongoing domestic market volatility, is a decisive strategy to deleverage the balance sheet. By successfully retiring the N12.83 billion commercial paper, VFD Group demonstrates its capacity to generate internal liquidity to meet all obligations as and when due.

Advertisement

“This also underpins the strong credit rating and overall credibility of the Group. Notably, investors continued to demonstrate confidence in the strong fundamentals of VFD Group Plc, as reflected in the positive momentum of its ongoing N50 billion rights issue, representing N10 per share, which is scheduled to close on November 24, 2025.

The Group has raised and successfully redeemed a total of N33.4 billion in commercial paper from the domestic market, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the Group as a prime issuer in the market.

The executive director of finance & investor relations for VFD Group, Folajimi Adeleye, stated, “The timely redemption of the Series 5 CP is non-negotiable proof of VFD Group’s robust liquidity and commitment to every stakeholder who entrusts us with capital. The redemption action, which resulted in a tangible reduction of the Group’s short-term debt obligations, directly improves VFD’s funding structure. This performance contrasts sharply with prevailing fixed-income trends, positioning VFD as a premium issuer, capable of navigating current high-yield environments.”

Furthermore, this act of discipline assures our shareholders and new investors, particularly in light of the rights issue, underscoring VFD’s commitment to an efficient capital structure and reinforcing the firm’s resilience against the backdrop of prevailing market volatility.

The Company noted that the successful redemption of the N12.83 billion commercial paper underscores VFD Group’s strategic commitment to financial excellence and stability, saying that “this liquidity event ensures the Group is structurally prepared, financially sound, and technologically equipped to leverage the new capital from its rights issue.

“This augmented capacity will accelerate strategic initiatives, including the expansion of the Bvndle Loyalty Platform and the successful execution of critical initiatives, securing VFD Group’s place as a seasoned, dominant player in the African investment ecosystem.”

VFD Group is a principal investment firm that strategically unlocks value for investors across multiple sectors. The Company is dedicated to building Africa’s value chain of investment by actively aggregating and scaling high-growth businesses within five core sectors: Financial Services & FinTech, Capital Markets, Market Infrastructure, Real Estate & Hospitality, and Ecosystem Support Services.