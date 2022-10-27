Vice chancellor, Abia State University Uturu, Prof Onyemachi Ogbulu, has appealed to Nigeria students to interrogate 2023 general election candidates on their manifestoes to make informed choices.

Ogbulu stated this when the National Orientation Agency in Abia State paid its advocacy visit to his office, charging them to go beyond the social media to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards.

He reiterated the importance of active participation of youths in the election to ensure the emergence of credible leaders in the election to drive their dream for a brighter future for the country.

The professor, who thanked the agency for voters’ education and enlightenment exercise promised that his administration would do its part to further sensitize the students in the need for them to be politically active.

Earlier, the state director of the agency, Dame Ngozi Okechukwu, stressed that the youths should be educated and enlightened for the election and solicited the support of the university.