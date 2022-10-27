Delta State resident electoral commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh Tom, has revealed the consequences of not collecting permanent voter’s cards.

The commissioner made this revelation while presenting an address at the PVC collection and political campaign meeting held at the state INEC conference hall, Asaba.

Udoh said the possession of PVC was a criterion for eligible citizens to exercise their fundamental right in deciding who emerged as their leader.

In his words “The possession of the PVC, you will all agree with me more than ever before, is a key eligibility criterion for those who desire to come out on any of the election days to give expression to their choices, through the ballot box.

“Hence, the need to engage with critical stakeholders in Delta State, to join hands with the commission to sensitize the populace on the importance of collecting the PVC, for both old and new registrants.”

He said the non-collection of PVCs would amount to a great injury to the interest of those seeking elective posts.

“Unlike in the previous elections, the use of the number of accredited voters, rather than registered voters, in the event of determination of inconclusive election, has now made the imperative of collecting the PVC an overriding factor,” Udoh said.