The pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta (FUMMSA), Prof. Fatiu Arogundade, on Thursday, warned students against mingling with unlawful groups, stating that the institution had matriculated a total of 1,000 pioneer students for its 2025/2026 academic session.

Sourced from the over 2000 successful candidates transferred to the institution by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the matriculants were part of the successful applicants, whose admissions were based on the aggregate scores for the year 2025/2026 University and Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) earlier conducted between August and October, 2025.

With an adjudged carrying capacity of 1000 students, the FUMMSA’s pioneer students will, however, be undergoing their medical and health professional courses from eight faculties that include the Faculty of Pharmacy, Faculty of Science Computing and Mathematics, Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences, Faculty of Dentistry, as well as the Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences, among others.

In his welcome address, Arogundade charged the matriculating students to maximise the opportunity provided to them by FUMMSA to acquire relevant skills and competencies; be law-abiding and obey relevant authorities and officials, and above all, refrain from participating in activities that may jeopardise their student status.

Describing the matriculation ceremony as a special moment for the institution and a reflection of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening health education and national renewal, Arogundade urged the students to focus on their studies, emphasising that “FUMMSA is for character building, moreover for medical and health professions with lots of ethical expectations and ethos”.

He, however, disclosed that the university would be developing curricula in new programmes in recognition of national priorities and needs in the medical specialities”.

In his goodwill message, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Usman Mohammed, highlighted the university’s national importance, which he said includes developing a skilled health workforce capable of addressing the nation’s medical challenges.