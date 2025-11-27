Ekiti State Police Command has dismissed the claims that bandits are planning to attack some tertiary schools in the state.

The command, however, stated that adequate security personnel have been deployed across the state to protect lives and property, urging residents to remain calm.

The police, in a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Abutu Sunday, a superintendent of police made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday said “the state police has noticed a video circulating on the social media where a man suspected to be a bandit said they will be coming to attack Ekiti State University as well as Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BUOESTI).

“This video and other falsely fabricated rumours have caused a lot of apprehension in different parts of the state.

“Upon noticing the video, the Command, after thorough investigation, noticed that neither the video nor the rumour of attack in any part of the State is actual, as it was discovered that the video is an Artificial Intelligence(AI) fabricated video to cause unnecessary apprehension in the State.

“The Command has deployed adequate security across the State, especially across the border towns, Schools, public and private infrastructure, worship centres and all black spots across the State”.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Eribo, in a statement, implored members of the public, especially the good people of Ekiti State, to disregard the fake news being circulated and continue with their lawful businesses.

He said the command will continue to do its best to ensure maximum security for citizens and residents of the state.

The CP urges everyone to be law-abiding, cooperate with the police and other security agencies, while ensuring adequate and timely reporting of any suspicious incidents or persons within their environment to the nearest Police Station.