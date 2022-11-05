The Edo State Security Vigilante Network has apprehended two persons for suspected ritual activities in Oluku, Ovia North-East local government area of the state.

Daniel Sunday, 19, from Akwa-Ibom State and Ikponmwosa Ogbebor, 19, from Edo State were arrested after a female herbalist they contacted for the rituals alerted men of the vigilante in the area.

The two who have been handed over to the police for further interrogation and investigation however noted they didn’t plan to kill anybody for the rituals but planned to sacrifice any part of their body for it.

Speaking to journalists, the state coordinator, Edo State Security Vigilante Network, Col. Kole Oshoriamhe Omomia (rtd), said Edo vigilantes had been on alert to rid the state of crime and deter youths from engaging in similar vices.