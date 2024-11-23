Suspected bandits have abducted the village head of Ungwan Babangida, alongside 14 others in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State.

The attack, which occurred late Thursday night, saw the bandits storm the community with sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically before abducting their victims.

Among those kidnapped were three women, nine men, and two labourers who had travelled to the area for farming activities from Jigawa State and Ikara local government area of Kaduna State.

A youth leader from Dokan Karji, Aminu Khalid, confirmed the incident, explaining that the attack happened at midnight. He added that the attackers appeared well-coordinated, taking positions to avoid any possible resistance before whisking their victims away.

The latest incident followed a similar attack barely 48 hours earlier, during which four farmers were kidnapped in the Libere community, also in Kauru LGA.

Khalid called for urgent military intervention to tackle the rising wave of banditry in Kauru LGA, lamenting that many breadwinners in the area had been killed while the bandits continued to occupy several villages.

“Kauru communities need serious military action against these bandits. The Federal Government and security operatives must intensify efforts to cripple the activities of these criminals who have made life unbearable for villagers,” he said.

He, however, commended local vigilantes for their proactive efforts, noting that they had foiled numerous kidnapping attempts in nearby villages.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan, was not successful as at the time of filing this report.