Tension has mounted in Magaji PE community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) after some villagers and hoodlums prevented the officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from the Department of Development Control from removing illegal buildings under high tension in the area.

The villagers which comprised of young and old men and women turned out in large numbers and vowed that if the officials of FCTA insisted on going ahead with the demolition, they would be stoned to death.

The officials of the department of development control along with a few security men while sensing the trouble and tension that was already heightened in the area, tactically withdrew from the area to avoid a total breakdown of law and order.

The director of the department, Mukhtar Galadima, described the situation as very unfortunate and completely unacceptable by the FCT administration, explaining that the department earlier issued a vacation notice to those occupying the illegal structures built under high tension in the community.

He stated that by the rules and regulations of urban and regional planning and the Abuja master plan, the department would not allow any building under high tension, noting that the whole essence of government was to protect lives and properties.