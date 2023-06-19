Leah Solomon Unveils Manifesto For Taraba By-election

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aspirant for the Jalingo-Yorro-Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Princess Leah Solomon has unveiled her political manifesto with a promise to bring socio-economic development to her constituency through participatory approach.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is set to conduct elections in the constituency following the death of the House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo/Yorro/ Zing Federal Constituency Taraba State, Hon. Isma’ila Yushua Maihanchi on April 22, 2023.

But Leah, who has revealed her political manifesto in a chat, said she will ensure the constituents are carried along in the prioritization, design, implementation and evaluation of projects in order to achieve a legacy of sustainable developments across the constituency and beyond.

She structured her activities within a distinct agenda such as; economic developmental achievements which will be focused on generational sustainable opportunities for micro, small scale and medium enterprises.