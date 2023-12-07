The fervour at the ongoing 2023 Girls Under-17 African Nations Volleyball Championship reached a crescendo as Nigeria’s Girls Under-17 team clinched a hard-fought victory over Cameroon, securing a coveted spot in the tournament’s grand finale in Abuja.

In a nail-biting and tension-soaked encounter, Nigeria’s girls emerged victorious against Cameroon for the second time in three days, edging them out with a 3-1 win. Unlike their previous encounter where Cameroon initially seized the lead before Nigeria mounted a comeback, this time, the Nigerian team started strong, winning the first set with a nerve-wracking score of 26-24.

However, Cameroon retaliated fiercely, claiming the second set with a close scoreline of 25-23, levelling the match.

Maintaining their resilience, the Nigerian Under-17 girls intensified their efforts, securing a narrow 26-24 victory in the third set. With determination and precision, they sealed the final set with a score of 25-19, clinching the game 3-1 against a formidable Cameroonian side.

The stage is now set for the championship’s ultimate showdown today in Abuja, where Nigeria’s Under-17 Girls will face Egypt in a high-stakes battle for the tournament title.

Egypt’s Under-17 Girls, having played one game less than the host nation, secured their place in the final after defeating both Nigeria (3-0) and Cameroon (3-2) in their previous encounters.

Notably, Nigeria, after succumbing to Egypt in their opening game, fought back with resilience, enduring an additional match to secure the second and final spot in the championship showdown.

With anticipation soaring, both teams are gearing up for an electrifying clash in the final, promising a spectacle of talent, skill, and fierce competition as they vie for the prestigious title at stake in the Girls Under-17 African Nations Volleyball Championship.