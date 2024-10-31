The chief executive officer of NatView Technology, Nurudeen Maidoki, said the newly launched National Volunteer Database will enhance volunteer efforts nationwide by working in tandem with the country’s National Identification Number (NIN) system.

Speaking at the launch of the “National Database Volunteers in Nigeria and The Blueprint of the National Policy on Inclusive Volunteerism” in Abuja, Maidoki emphasised that the initiative would unify Nigerian volunteers, both domestically and abroad, by streamlining volunteer deployment and recognition.

“This initiative creates a comprehensive, accessible registry of volunteers who can be easily identified and mobilised, supporting both local and international needs,” Maidoki said.

“The database will utilise the NIN as a central identifier, allowing seamless integration with existing national structures,” Maidoki said, adding that it will improve the traceability and management of volunteers.

According to Maidoki, there will be a level of accountability by highlighting individual achievements within the volunteer service.

“With over 100 million Nigerians already registered on the NIN platform, integrating this identifier into the volunteer database will harmonise efforts and support national development,” he noted.

Maidoki also underscored the initiative’s inclusive nature, which welcomes individuals of all ages and professions to contribute, whether in firefighting, medical outreach, or education.

He said the platform will facilitate matching volunteers with organisations based on skills, providing opportunities tailored to individual expertise.

“This is open to anyone willing to give their time and skills for the public good,” Maidoki said, adding, “It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and with perseverance, we’ll achieve our goals.”

Moving forward, Maidoki said the initial focus will be on profiling current volunteers. As the programme develops, the goal is to publish the number of registered volunteers, providing a clear picture of volunteer participation in Nigeria.