Vote Buying: Group Slams Adebutu Over Petition To IGP

A group, Ogun Integrity Vanguard (OIV) has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Ogun State, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, to present himself for trial instead of writing “frivolous petitions” to the police over his vote buying scandal.

Last week, the federal government filed charges of money laundering, vote buying and criminal conspiracy against Adebutu, a commercial bank and others over their attempt to bribe voters during election.

In a reaction yesterday to Adebutu’s petition to the inspector-general of police (IGP), OIV described as disturbing that after the federal government had investigated their vote buying plot and charged them to court, Adebutu and some accused members of the PDP in Ogun State were writing petitions to the IGP Usman Baba, asking him to investigate Governor Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC), for vote buying too.

The group, in a statement signed by its secretary, Duro Thomas, and made available to LEADERSHIP, said, “It is common knowledge that following their alleged role in facilitating vote buying during the March 18 governorship polls in Ogun State, the federal government charged Hon Ladi Adebutu and a leading deposit money bank together with its managing director to court for conspiracy, bribery and money laundering.

“The charges, which were filed by the director, public prosecution of the Federation, M.B. Abubakar; the assistant chief state counsel, Aderonke Imana and senior state counsel, Bagudu Sani, on behalf of the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, detailed how Adebutu and the co-accused “on or about 18th of March at Ibara, within the jurisdiction of court, did conspire among yourselves to corruptly give gifts in form of verve prepaid cards which had inscribed on them ‘Dame Caroline Oladuni Adebutu Memorial Endorsement Scheme for Less Privileged’ in order to induce voters to endeavour the return of PDP candidates during the gubernatorial and state assembly elections in Ogun State.”