As Nigerians prepare to go to the polls this Saturday, Presiding Bishop Faith-Hill Prophetic Assembly worldwide, Prof Emmanuel Musa Jatau has asked Nigerians to turn out en masse to vote for leaders with competence and credibility.

Jatau made the call during a community medical outreach for 3,000 beneficiaries at the instance of the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu.

Jatau said if deliberate steps are taken to care for one another by supporting diversity, the world will be a better place for all. He called on religious leaders to be active peace makers rather than passive observers.

“Let me remind us where we’ve come, the difficulties, the pain, lack, insecurity, hunger, fuel scarcity, hike in market prices, high unemployment, high inflation and recently cash swap ciris.

“Remember also, how we have become a laughing stock in Africa and the World. Though they say nothing good can come out of Nigeria but, I make bold to say Nigeria will once more rise again”.

Jatau urged Nigerians to pray for the peaceful conduct of the elections, saying it is a moment of decision for all. He nobody should be left out in exercising his or her franchise.

“It is therefore important to pray for a peaceful and successful elections in Nigeria so that we have a violent free elections, enemies of Nigeria’s elections be put to the same, voters should reject being used to stir or trigger troubles,and voters to vote the right candidates who will lead the Nation alright “.

He lauded the efforts of the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu in bringing succour to the less privileged at Piwoyi community Abuja in the area of healthcare and provision of food when Nigerians are passing through hardship saying her role in the area of security and harmonious co-existence is evidently clear.

In a remark, the Minister of state FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, apart from congratulating Archi-Bishop professor Emmanuel Musa Jatau on his 60th birthday, noted that the Medical outreach amongst other gestures was a deliberate way of caring for humanity irrespective of inclinations and shade of opinions because they are first human beings and Nigerians before choosing to belong to either of the religions or political parties.

“Let me tell you,hunger does not know religion,it does not Political party,it doesn’t care whether you’re a man or woman,black or white likewise health, so we are to identify with you because you’re first human beings and God expects us to care for one another”.

The Minister said the 3,000 beneficiaries who are mostly widows, orphans and other classes of the less privileged within Piwoyi community will benefit from eye checks and all forms of medical examination while those with critical condition will be referred to major hospitals within the municipality for further attention at her instance.

Ramatu warned youths against allowing themselves to be used as political tugs in the forthcoming general elections saying their lives does not worth the ambition of any politician just as she expressed optimism on the chances of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and appealed to Nigerians to work above tendencies that will disunite the country, admitting that Nigerians need each other to survive as such nothing should be allowed to serve as cog in the wheel of progress of the country.