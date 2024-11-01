Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the National Flood, Erosion, Drought, and Desertification Management Council (NFEDDMC).

The council’s mandate is to establish a comprehensive approach to combating the growing challenges of environmental and climate-induced disasters, focusing on collaborative efforts across government agencies and regions.

Speaking on Friday during the inauguration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Vice President Shettima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, stressed the need for a unified response to natural disasters that have increasingly impacted Nigeria.

“This council will chart a new course in the management of nature-induced disasters, moving beyond siloed efforts and fostering a collaborative, resource-sharing model for optimal performance,” he stated.

The creation of the council followed recommendations from an updated roadmap on disaster management, developed by a committee led by Kogi State Governor, Usman Ahmed Ododo, under the direction of the National Economic Council (NEC).

VP Shettima acknowledged the accuracy of Nigeria’s weather predictions this year, crediting local agencies for their efforts and urging all departments to “continue acquiring the latest technology and expertise to better serve our communities.”

The NFEDDMC’s responsibilities include advising the federal government on disaster management strategies, developing a national disaster management strategy with immediate, medium, and long-term measures, and enhancing public awareness of climate resilience practices.

According to Senator Shettima, each agency involved must be prepared to act promptly, as environmental disasters often require urgent responses.

The Vice President expressed confidence in the council’s ability to confront the challenges posed by climate. “The journey ahead is challenging, but I believe in the expertise and resolve of our team. Together, we can build a more resilient Nigeria,” he noted.

The Vice President is the chairman of the council, with Governors of Kogi, Bayelsa, Oyo, Ebonyi, Bauchi and Jigawa States as members.

Others members are Minister of State, Water Resources & Sanitation; Minister of State for Environment; Directors-General of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Nigeria Meteorological Agency, National Water Resources Institute, and National Emergency Management Agency

Others include Managing-Directors of National Inland Waterways Authority, Niger Delta Development Commission, North East Development Commission and representatives of development partners.