The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has directed the Nigeria Police to transfer the case file of #EndBadGovernance protesters arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday to his office.

LEADERSHIP reports that five out of the 125 defendants comprising minors who participated in the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests collapsed in court on Friday.

The protesters were arraigned in court over allegations bordering on treason.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted bail of N10 million each to 67 out of the 76 minors arraigned before the court for participating in the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests.

Those granted bail, who are below 15 years are expected to present one surety who must be a civil servant.

The other 87 adults were arraigned on the same charges.

Responding to the arraignment in a statement, the Attorney General said, “It has just come to my notice that the police have arraigned those arrested in connection with the #EndBadGovernance violent protest in court for various offences including treason.

“There are some issues my office will need to look into regarding the matter to enable me take an informed decision.

“I am aware that the court has remanded the defendants in detention centres and adjourned the case to January.”

Fagbemi said that it is not within his power to vary the order of the court remanding the defendants in detention centres and adjourning the case to January.

“I have, however, directed the Nigeria Police to transfer the casefile to my office and hand over same to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) tomorrow, Saturday 2nd November, 2024.

“I have further directed the DPPF to immediately put machinery in motion for consideration of the court to bring the adjournment date forward (an earlier date).”

There have been outrage and condemnation over the treatment of the detained minors from prominent Nigerians who have condemned the alleged inhuman treatment by the government of the teenagers.