A Coalition of about 58 Northern Groups, under the aegis of Northern Nigerian Youth Coalition, yesterday, reemphasized that for democracy to flourish and have a meaning, presidential candidates need to pick young persons as running mates from their respective parties.

It said there must be demographic inclusion and decried how the two major political parties systematically schemed younger aspirants out of their presidential tickets.

The groups in a statement by its publicity secretary, Suleiman Salihu Abbah, in Abuja, said that in order to complement the yearnings of the younger generation of Nigerians, the parties were expected to pick

young people as running mates for their respective presidential candidates.

He pointed out that running mate selected by the PDP is relatively not within the bracket of the young generation. He said all eyes are now on the APC to complement the Tinubu ticket with young person and cited

Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda as example.

Abbah said: “as vice presidential candidate to Bola Tinubu such young energetic men as Dauda remain the only viable alternative that can guarantee victory for the APC.

“And since Tinubu is more in favour of the North-East, Dauda, who just clocked 50, so far, stands out as the only representative of the young generation among all the other hopefuls from that zone.”

He added that such young men with great potentials, impeccable pedigree, proven integrity, honesty and experience are what the APC needs on the Asiwaju ticket.

“Popular young aspiring personalities like Dauda shall be the ones to be considered in order to bridge the widening generation gap,” he added.