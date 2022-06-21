Mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Jigawa Central senatorial zone, Hon. Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The 70-year-old victim, Hajiya Jaja, was abducted from her house in Kiyawa local government of Jigawa State.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Jigawa State Police Command, DSP Lawan Shisu, said the incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He explained that the suspected kidnappers stormed the family house of the APC senatorial candidate in Kiyawa town and forcefully whisked aged woman away.

According to the PPRO, after receiving the report of the abduction, the State’s Commissioner of Police mobilised a special police team for the rescue of the victim.

DSP Shisu added that, to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victim, the police was collaborating with other security agencies and public for useful information.

A source in Kiyawa town told LEADERSHIP that the kidnappers numbering between 15 and 20, stormed the town well armed in three vehicles and forcefully gain entry into the house of the victim and took her away to an unknown destination.

LEADERSHIP reports that the abduction comes barely three weeks after the mother of the Kano Central senatorial candidate on the platform of APC, A.A. Zaura, was also abducted in the neighbouring Kano State and rescued days later by the Police.