Nigerian musician, Adewumi Victor Moses, professionally known as Vstar MA, has released a new song, making it his third single project this year on the music scene.

The artiste took to his Instagram page on Friday to announce the release of his new Gospel Song with the vibe of Afrobeats, titled, “Thankful”

VStar used the song to praise and thank God for His love and kindness in his life from January to December.

Vstar MA earlier released his Gospel EP project, “God Only” which he dedicated to God in his journey to the music industry,

The new single has charted at Nigeria ITunes Top Song at top 24 making it first Vstar MA’s song to chart at that spot, under his own record label ‘Grace Boy Records’.

