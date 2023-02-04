The North-East Rehabilitation Group (NERG) has lauded the Armed Forces of Nigeria for growing peace in the North-East part of the country, saying it was assurance that the people will exercise their franchise in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The group in a press release on Saturday, said the people of the North-East were ready to participate fully in choosing those that will run the affairs of the country for the next four years.

NERG also said the insurgents were surrendering in large numbers as they cannot withstand the intensity of coordinated military operations in the region.

The press release signed by NERG Coordinator, Danladi Gombe, urged families to rein in on their wards to eschew vices capable of undermining the current peace in the region.

The group further expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and his troops for keeping to their words of restoring peace and stability.

This, NERG noted, was leading to restoration of economic activities in the region.

NERG said that about three years ago, the people of the region were not sure of participating in the 2023 general elections

According to the group, “We are not just happy that economic activities is coming back to our region in full swing, we are glad that we will be able to participate fully in the forthcoming general elections without fear.

“This without doubt is attributable to ongoing military operations, that is successfully de-escalating the forces of darkness that before this time held on to our region.

“We are grateful to the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor for the sacrifices been made to keep our region safe, habitable and creating opportunities for revival of economic activities,” it stated.

The group urged the people to ensure they participate fully in the electoral process, saying that the military and other security agencies have given assurance to deal with persons that will pose threat to the elections.