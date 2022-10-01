Entertainment entrepreneur, Stainless Precious has concluded plans to convene the best of comedians for the Independence Laughter show.

The comedy show organized by Household of Comedians in collaboration with Association of Entertainment Practitioners of Abuja will feature Ambassador Wahala, CRI Snow, Dr Ayuba, Fred Bright, Yaksman, Asawana, Ghana Must Go, Shortcut, MC Bob, Mr Odey, Aminu d Comedian, Chief Queen Julieta, Funny Razak, Ceedee, Retired Madman, Onome da Saint among others.

Gully Ruda, Ambassador Phil Robert, Frankie Walters, G Prince, Johnbull, Igwe, Black Solo, Chris Mix and others will provide music at the event.

The show which organizers promises to be funfilled will hold at the Bolingo Xperia Hotel, Abuja.