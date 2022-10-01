The 2022 Ikosi-Magodo Cultural Festival, Lagos will feature some of Nigeria’s artistes.

The two-day carnival themed, Our Culture, Not Our Religion, holds from 3oth September to October 1, 2022, and feature some of Nigerians finest artistes.

These include, Pasuma, Sir Shina Peter, K1 Ultimate, Bella Shmurda, Obesere, Fela (the born again), DJ Sebastian, and Apala music maestro, Wasiu Haruna Ishola. Others are actor, Said Balogun; award-winning comedians and actors, Lepecious Bose, Owen Gee and Koffi the Great.

Other activities to hold at the carnival are carnival floats, pageantry, raffle draws and awards to distinguished Nigerians and institutions.

Addressing the inspiration behind the carnival, council chairperson, Mayoress Princess Semiat Abolanle Bada said, “the carnival, the first of its kind from the Nigerian grassroot creates a big platform affords the massive Nigerian ethnicities such as the Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani, Ijaw, Tiv, Edo, Efik, Igala, Udoma, Ibibio, Nupe among others to come together in brotherly unity and love, to sing, dance, celebrate and enjoy each other’s cultural diversity, and heritage with peace and mutual love. We are happy to host this event.”

“It is a celebration of love and oneness to strengthen African and Nigerian values, and promote harmony, peace and unity despite our multi-ethnic and religious diversity,” said the council’s Chief Press Secretary, Kenny Hamzat.