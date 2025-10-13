The Presidency has given an update on the health status of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, assuring Nigerians that he was recovering well.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communications, Sunday Dare, on his official X handle on Sunday, saying he had a phone conversation with the minister during which Edun appeared to be in good spirits.

“Moments ago, I got off the phone with Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, in Abuja. Over a bowl of amala, we spoke for a few minutes with assurances he was getting better. I wished him the best of health,” Dare wrote.

The post comes amid growing public concern about the minister’s health condition in recent days.

Edun, who has been a key figure in President Bola Tinubu’s economic management team, has been instrumental in the administration’s fiscal reforms, including the coordination of monetary and economic policy measures aimed at stabilising the naira and stimulating growth.