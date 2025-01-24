Kyle Walker is set to move from Manchester City to Milan after the two clubs agreed terms, sources have told ESPN.

Walker will join the Italian side on loan until the end of the season. Milan also have an option to make the move permanent in the summer, but there is no obligation built into the agreement. The England defender, 34, has a contract at City until 2026.

He is expected in Milan on Thursday to complete the deal.

Walker’s move to Milan ends any chance that Marcus Rashford will end up at San Siro.

He’s been omitted by manager Pep Guardiola since telling director of football Txiki Begiristain that he wanted to leave the club in the January window.

Walker’s departure leaves Guardiola short of recognised right-backs.

Rico Lewis can play at right-back while midfielder Matheus Nunes has also filled in. City had added two defenders to their squad this month in 20-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

Walker leaves City – where he was club captain — having won six Premier League titles and the Champions League following his move from Tottenham in 2017.