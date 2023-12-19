Some retired soldiers who fought for the federal government during the civil war have lamented the failure of the government to pay them pension 40 years after the war.

The veterans gave the federal government 28 days to pay their benefits or face mass protest come January 15, 2024.

The veterans in a statement signed yesterday by their national coordinator, Corporal Babawande Philip and national secretary, Corporal Okewuyi Bayo, accused the government of forsaking them, describing their ill treatment as unfair and non-recognition of the sacrifices they made during the war.

The angry veterans vowed to resume their nationwide protest if their demands are not met by January 15.

Though Nigeria is a member of the Commonwealth nation where Armed Forces remembrance is observed November 15, Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed every 15 January in honour of those who have sacrificed their lives for their country during the civil war which ended 15 January 1970.

The statement reads, “We are displeased with the way the successive governments have treated us. Despite several letters and other entreaties to call their attention to our plights, we have been neglected. In October we wrote the president, the National Assembly, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Military Pension Board, and Ministry of Defence. To date, we have not heard a word from them.

“We consider the treatment meted out to us by the Federal Government as unfair and a disservice to the sacrifice we made to ensure the nation remains as one.

“It is heart-rending to see our colleagues who fought against the government get the monthly pension that we have been struggling for in the last 40 years. It is worthy to note that many of our members have died in the struggle.

“On this note, we have resolved to commence another round of nationwide protests to press home our demand. We have been pushed to the wall and we believe this is the only way to get what we deserve. Starting from January 15, we will be taking to the streets. The government has from now till January 14 to do the needful. Our protests will be massive and protracted until we get what rightfully belongs to us.”