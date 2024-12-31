Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has described the restoration of the Warri Refinery as a significant breakthrough for the nation’s petroleum industry and a New Year gift to Nigerians.

Okpebholo also congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for the successful restart of the 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company.

These were contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua in Benin City on Tuesday where Okpebholo hailed President Tinubu for his reform in the sector which he said has started yielding positive results for the advancement of the economy and called on Nigerians to support him.

“The restoration of the 125,000 barrels per day Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company marks a turnaround in the nation’s petroleum sector.

“I hail President Tinubu for the reform in the sector, which has started yielding positive results and this will lead to the advancement of the economy. I urge Nigerians to support the president.

“With the Warri, Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries working simultaneously, there is hope that the petroleum sector is taking a new turn.

“I want to join other numerous Nigerians to congratulate President Tinubu and the NNPCL under Mele Kyari for successfully reviving the Warri Refinery.

“For me, this is certainly a New Year gift to Nigerians. Edo State will continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa,” Governor Okpebholo said.