WAW, a premium detergent brand from the stable of Expand Global International Limited (EGIL), has ‘WAWed’ the housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 7 at an exclusive party for their tenacity, resilience and ‘can do’ spirit.

Managing director, EGIL, Rajat Kapur made the disclosure on Wednesday in Lagos where he also told the media that his company was proud to be associated with the show because of the inherent values it delivered to the audience.

On why EGIL put its brand on the show, Kapur described it as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to sustainably supporting youths, particularly local talents, as showcased in the Big Brother House.

According to marketing director, EGIL, Kaveh Sani, sponsoring the reality TV show is a testament to the fact that WAW, as a brand believes and is committed to the Nigerian youths. “We do not just want to sponsor shows but also have an impact on the lives of the show participants,” he said.

WAW as one of the sponsors of the reality TV show, took the housemates through the various phases of how to WAW with colours and fashion and it climaxed at a WAW Party where the brand hosted the housemates and they came, fully preferred to WAW in their colourful fashionable attires, not leaving behind their vibes and individual personalities.

Post the WAW Party with the BBN housemates, the brand would be running an online campaign where the paintings done by the housemates in the brand’s second would be won by one fan each of the respective housemate.