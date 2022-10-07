Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian company in the food and beverage industry, has joined other organisations around the globe in marking this year’s Customer Service Week with its refreshing brands of unique flavours.

This year’s Customer Service Week which commences from Monday 3rd to Friday 7th September, 2022, is with the theme “Celebrate Service”, and it is intended at celebrating customer service and the people who serve and support them daily.

It also marks the 31st year of celebrating Customer Service Week globally.

Commenting on the initiative, Rite Foods managing director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said, as a market leader that blazes the trail in the sector it operates, the company holds its customers in high esteem and at the core of its mission, hence, it has evolved a global approach to its relations and has been refreshing them with unrivalled brands with laurels to their credit.

He stated that, customer satisfaction is paramount, a reason that calls for the delivery of quality brands that are produced with state-of-the-art facilities and in a first-rate factory, under high-standard and hygienic conditions, which is reflected in their matchless tastes and flavours.

Adegunwa avowed that, as a consumer-centric company, Rite Foods pride itself in the sector with award-winning brands such as the 13 variants of the Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink, Bigi Table Water, the marketing leading; Fearless Energy Drink Brand, and Rite Sausages, which are the preferred choice of consumers.

On her part, the assistant Brand manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said, with the customer service week, the company would broaden its approach on how to engage its consumers and keep them connected to its brands.

She stated that the company, which operates at the peak of excellence, has always identified with its customers at relevant touch points to support worthy programmes that are beneficial to their well-being.

The company has spearheaded various initiatives through its brands in the sports and entertainment industry, with accolades from customers for creating a positive impact on their lives.