LIMIT PURINE-RICH FOODS

You can limit the source of uric acid. Purine-rich foods include some meats, seafood, and vegetables. All of these foods contribute to uric acid when digested.

MANAGE WEIGHT

Excess body fat may contribute to elevated uric acid levels. More weight may cause your kidneys to work less efficiently. It can also increase uric acid production and decrease the excretion of uric acid through urine.

DRINK MORE WATER

Drinking plenty of fluids helps your kidneys flush out uric acid faster. The kidneys filter out about 70%Trusted Source of the uric acid in your body. Drinking enough water can help support your kidneys and may reduce your risk of uric acid kidney stones.

ADD MORE FIBER TO YOUR DIET

Eating more fiber can help reduce uric acid levels. Fiber can also help balance your blood sugar and insulin levels. It tends to increase satiety, keeping you full for longer.

EAT CHERRIES

Research suggests that eating cherries and drinking cherry juice can help lower uric acid levels in people with gout.

BOOST VITAMIN C INTAKE

Research has found that high vitamin C intake can help lower uric acid levels. You can also get more by eating foods high in vitamin C, especially fruits and vegetables. Over-the-counter vitamin C supplements are also available.

CHECK YOUR MEDICATIONS AND SUPPLEMENTS

Some medications and supplements can cause uric acid to build up. These include:aspirin, diuretics, vitamin B-3 (niacin). If you take these and have hyperuricemia, work with your doctor to determine an alternative medication.

Culled from: https://www.healthline.com