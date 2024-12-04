Headlining an impactful global crusade in Cameroon, which was marked by revival and healing, founder of Warri-based Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has described himself as a mere vessel in the hand of God.

The crusade, called ‘Cameroon Invasion’ is an attempt for the church to strengthen its global reach and expand philanthropic initiatives which the prophet is known for.

Fufeyin, widely known as the “Billionaire Prophet,” has described the crusade as an extraordinary miracle and revival gathering as thousands have gathered to witness his divine interventions, with testimonies of healing and liberation spreading hope across the nation.

In a widely circulated video, the miraculous events were captured, showcasing life-changing transformations, including the healing from a 36-year spinal injury, regaining full mobility.

The crusade has been described as a historic moment of faith and restoration.

The Billionaire Prophet has long been recognised for his global mission to spread healing and hope, but his work in Cameroon has reached unprecedented levels.

Speaking at the event, Prophet Fufeyin attributed the miracles to divine grace: “We are mere vessels in God’s hands. These acts of healing and restoration are proof of His unwavering love for humanity.

“Social media platforms have been inundated with testimonies and videos of the event, with witnesses describing the atmosphere as charged with faith and the presence of God.

“Many attendees spoke of finding renewed hope after years of despair, calling the gathering a divine intervention for the nation.Prophet Fufeyin’s visit to Cameroon marks yet another chapter in his journey to share God’s healing power across the globe. For many, the stories of broken yokes and restored lives serve as a reminder of faith’s transformative power, inspiring millions to seek divine intervention in their lives.”