New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader and former presidential candidate, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has outlined conditions under which he would consider rejoining the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasising that any political alliance must respect his influential Kwankwasiyya Movement.

At a stakeholders’ meeting in Kano, the former Kano State governor said while he remained open to political negotiations, his loyalty to his supporters remained non-negotiable.

“I am willing to engage with the APC, but only under clear agreements that guarantee full recognition of my political movement, the Kwankwasiyya.

“My movement and its people are paramount to me, and I cannot abandon them for any political arrangement,” he stated.

Kwankwaso reflected on his role in establishing the APC, expressing disappointment over how he and his allies were treated during the party’s eight-year tenure under former president Muhammadu Buhari.

“We were among the founding fathers of the APC and endured significant persecution from various security agencies while challenging the previous administration.

“Yet, when the party assumed power, we received no recognition or appreciation for our sacrifices, simply because we didn’t originate from their original faction,” he said.

Kwankwaso also criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for similar treatment when his group attempted to return, noting they couldn’t even secure a zonal chairman position for him. This experience, he said, strengthened his movement’s resolve for political independence.

The two-time presidential candidate emphasised that his political structure had evolved into a formidable force in Nigerian politics that cannot be overlooked, stressing that they were contented within the NNPP and were not desperate to leave.

“However, we remain open to genuine partnerships with any party willing to honor agreements and treat us as equal partners.”

He said even if the PDP approached them with acknowledgment of past mistakes, any future collaboration would require transparent, publicly visible commitments to ensure accountability.