As part of efforts to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD), Tech Herfrica, a social impact organisation, has launched a book titled, ‘Breaking Barriers’, aimed at providing strategy in addressing inequalities and poverty among women in Nigerian communities.

The organisation noted that part of their objectives was providing digital and financial access for women in rural communities in a bid to curb poverty and drive food security, and also see to the inauguration of community practice in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, President of Board of Trustees, Tech Herfrica, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, explained that the launch was to equip women in rural areas on effective strategies in implementing programs in their communities.

She said, “The book outlines effective strategies and tactics for empowering changemakers to successfully implement programs in rural areas, ensuring tangible benefits and the realisation of program goals, ultimately transforming the lives of beneficiaries in a tangible manner. The contents will help drastically reduce the amount of failed programmes in rural settings in the country.

“The community of practice hopes to facilitate collaboration among NGOs/CSOs, International Development Organizations, and individuals engaged in rural development projects in Nigeria.

“By sharing resources, data, insights, and knowledge, the goal is to enhance program implementation, focusing on improving literacy, access to opportunities, and overall well-being for rural inhabitants and their communities.”

Other contributors, Dr. Nicholas Allo, Funmi Okubanjo, Esohe Ekunwe, Ivie Ogiemwonyi, and Osarugue Osarugue Amayanvbo, shared their insights into the book and expressed enthusiasm about the birth of the community of practice.

Funmi Okubanjo, founder of the Aziza Development Foundation and one of the contributors to the book, stated that stakeholders have to prioritise collaboration in order to accelerate progress and invest in women towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 2024 IWD celebration, which had the theme; ‘Inspire Inclusion’, was attended by renowned individuals from the private and public sectors.