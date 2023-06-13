We Arrived National Assembly At 4am To Prevent 2015 Scenario, Says Ekiti Central Senator

The Deputy Director General of Akpabio/Barau campagin for Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has revealed that Senators in camp of eventual winner of the race, Godswill Akpabio, arrived the National Assembly complex at anout 4am on Tuesday to avert what happened in 2015 Senate President election.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Recall that in 2015, Senators-elect loyal to former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, kept vigil in the National Assembly Complex to install the former governor of Kwara State as Senate President while other Senators-elect were at the International Conference Center in Abuja to meet