The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared that the presidency or any any party machinery neither interfere with nor influenced the outcome of last Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election won by the party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ganduje stated this when the governor-elect and his deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, paid him a thank-you visit at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, shortly after the duo collected their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC national chairman said the victory of the party’s candidates was through popular vote by Ondo people who have always stood with the party through thick and thin.

He attributed Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory to the unity of purpose and harmonious relationship among all the party chieftains in the state and resolve of Ondo people to always keep faith with the APC.

“There is no subterranean support from any quarters. No external influence from the government, the presidency or any other external force. The election is not the effort of the elites alone. It is not the effort of the middle class alone, it is the effort of also the grassroot.

“This must be an issue that was embraced by all. You enjoyed the support of the electorate in the state. We have to congratulate you for this landslide victory. I know Ondo people are progressives, which was why they will cooperate with you,” Ganduje said.

Earlier in his remarks, Aiyedatiwa linked APC victories in Ondo and Edo States to Ganduje’s political acumen, strategic planning and mobilisation.

He expressed gratitude to the party and Ondo people for their overwhelming support to him at the poll and hoped that APC would sweep the neighbouring states of Osun and Oyo in the future elections.

He said: “I cannot but come here to appreciate the party, the platform that gave me opportunity to run the race. I come here to stop over to thank you. It’s not a case of being disrespectful not to present my certificate of return to you, but to wait for the return of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The people of Ondo state knew who they wanted and voted for integrity, continuity, good leadership that we represent with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“That was what happened when we attained a feat never achieved before. We won in every local government in the state. With the election, Ondo people spoke clearly and loudly that they voted for APC represented by myself.

“We served within the last 10 months and people have seen the way to go. We made promises and with the massive votes the people gave to us, they have placed a burden on us to do more than what did in the last 10 months. After we end our service, the APC would take over from us again to ensure the name of our party will be intact.”