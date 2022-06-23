The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described a social media post that asserts that the Commission has “21 INEC registration centres in the Republic of Niger” as false and unsubstantiated.

Reacting to the claim on Thursday in Abuja, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the post was an unsubstantiated allegation made by by a Twitter user, Nche Nwanbunike.

Oyekanmi added that the person who made such post should be asked to prove it.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nigerians have besieged INEC registration centres nationwide in last-minute move to get registered and obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.