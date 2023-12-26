Chris Wood’s triumphant return to St. James’ Park, his former stomping ground, propelled Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 victory, marking Nuno Espirito Santo’s first win as their manager. This crucial triumph lifts Forest five points clear of the relegation zone, injecting hope into their season.

Wood, the 32-year-old New Zealand international, silenced the home crowd with a hat-trick, eclipsing his meagre four-goal tally for Forest since joining in June. His predatory instincts shone, erasing Newcastle’s early lead and turning the tide for the visitors.

Despite Isak’s first-half penalty putting Newcastle ahead, Wood’s equalizer just before halftime sparked a Forest resurgence. The second half saw Wood double his tally, capitalizing on Elanga’s assists to give Forest a commanding lead. He completed his hat-trick in the 60th minute, leaving Newcastle stunned and Forest celebrating.

This win marks a significant turning point for Nuno, who endured a painful 3-2 defeat in his Forest debut. It also serves as a much-needed morale boost for the team, snapping their eight-game winless streak and demonstrating their fighting spirit.

Meanwhile, the Magpies’ struggles continue. Their fifth loss in seven games leaves them adrift of the top four, highlighting the need for a swift turnaround.

The Premier League landscape promises to shift further later today. Liverpool, currently second, can climb to the top with a draw or win against Burnley. Aston Villa, fueled by their surprising title challenge, seek victory against Manchester United.

In other Boxing Day fixtures, Sheffield United and Luton, both battling relegation, clash, while Bournemouth hosts Fulham. The day promises more exciting action and potential shifts in the league’s dynamic.