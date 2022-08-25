A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC), Senator Ayodele Arise, has said Nigerians must deemphasise religion in political leadership for the country to witness all round development.

Arise who was speaking on the APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket clarified that the party took the decision based on the current political realities.

Appealing to Christians not to see the option as a slight, the former federal lawmaker said the duo of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima are competent to give Nigerians the good governance they desire.

Arise who represented Ekiti North Senatorial District between 2007-2011 while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti said, “I think it is a major issue that we continue to appeal to the Christian community that this is not a slight.

“So, I think reasonably, in terms of calculation and strategy, the candidate of APC considered all that before coming up with Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

“When you look at the situations that are emerging, he had very limited choices and, when you consider the fact that yes, there has been a similar situation in the past and, in reality, anybody that wants to rule this country must not make religion his priority. If you make religion your priority, then our chances for development are tending more towards zero.”

He added that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is a decision that cannot be said to be perfect as there were situations for the Muslim-Christian ticket which ordinarily could have been ideal if not for the fact that the candidate happens to be from the South-West.