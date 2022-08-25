Outgoing president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Apata has expressed concern over the refusal of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to approve the appointment of senior lawyers to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

Apata, who expressed this concern at the ongoing Annual General Conference of the association, said the failure of the NJC to implement the recommendations of a body it set up to screen and shortlist suitable senior lawyers to the appellate courts is ill-advised.

The NBA president disclosed that his administration wrote the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammed Tanko, and the current one, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on the matter and that nothing concrete had come out of the efforts.

He, however, expressed optimism that with constant dialogue, the NJC may change its mind and that the association could still take the matter to the National Assembly for legislative intervention.

Apata maintained that having senior lawyers elevated to the Supreme Court Bench would enrich the judiciary and aid speedy and just dispensation of cases.

On his part, the NBA President-elect, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) promised that his administration would pick up the matter and pursue it.

Maikyau stated that he is committed to taking the association to greater heights and that his administration would ensure a robust welfare package for members.

He praised the outgoing administration for restoring the voice of the Bar and promised that his tenure would build on the tenets of accountability, regulation, and transparency.

The NBA President-elect appreciated his colleagues for electing him as the president and also participating in the election even though it was conducted online.

Maikyau further promised to make the process of decision-making open, create employment opportunities for young lawyers, improve and encourage health insurance for all members and deal with incidents of sexual harassment against female lawyers.

“We will make sure all lawyers benefit from the health insurance scheme. The N1.5 billion Akpata administration saved as the sterilization fund will be built upon. Law officers on prosecuting duty will not find it difficult to work under my administration,” he stated.